SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – A hail of gunfire was caught on camera in a quiet north St. Louis County neighborhood right before a 9-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded.

The victim’s neighbors had to scramble for cover during this frightful ordeal. Police are still searching for the gunman.

Daryl Marsaw said he is still in shock after he pulled into his driveway Saturday afternoon in the 1300 block of Aspen Woods Drive, located in Spanish Lake.

“As I was pulling into my driveway, I made a right turn, and unfortunately, there was gunfire,” he said. “It came from a few houses down. The bullets were flying. It was a scary event.”

Bullets shattered the windows of his two cars.

St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the call of shots fired. Residents said they want the violence to end.

“I thought it was a firecracker, but then realized they had been shooting,” said Benard Hegwood. “They said the kid was shot, and that’s when I called 911.”

At this point, police say it’s unclear who opened fire.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).