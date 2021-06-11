Video: Former St. Ann officer guilty of using unreasonable force during arrest

ST. LOUIS– A former St. Ann police officer was found guilty of a civil rights violation for allegedly kicking an individual repeatedly who was compliant and not posing a physical threat.

The 2019 incident was caught on video and that evidence has now been released to the public.

The three-day federal trial wrapped up Thursday. A jury found that the evidence presented during the trial proved Brown used unreasonable force during an encounter with a victim.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District’s office says the incident followed a lengthy police chase involving several St. Ann police officers. The chase went through rush hour traffic for more than 20 minutes, at times reaching speeds of more than 115 mph.

The US Attorney says Brown repeatedly kicked the victim who was in the prone position in a bank parking lot at the corner of Natural Bridge and Kingshighway in St. Louis City.

“Ellis Brown flagrantly abused the trust our community and his peers placed in him,” said U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming. “I hope Brown’s conviction serves as a deterrent for others in law enforcement who might think about abusing their power.”

Sentencing will happen at a different date.

Brown has a history of misconduct allegations. He is one of two officers who shot and killed Kajieme Powell in St. Louis in 2014. Prosecutors declined to charge the officers in that incident.