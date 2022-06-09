ST. LOUIS – Thursday morning, a deer jumped through a window of the UMB Bank here at Broadway and Market Street. First responders tried to escort it out of the building safely, but the deer was so spooked it jumped out a second window to escape.

Downtown St. louis isn’t the ideal spot to go looking for wildlife, but this morning there was an issue with a deer.

“We do see deer even in the city. Forest Park is common to see deer. Some of our other big city parks as well. Now a deer downtown like this is unusual but not unheard of,” said Erin Shank, an Urban Wildlife Biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

As unusual as it is, this deer ended up inside a bank. FOX 2 video shows the frantic deer inside with officers trying to guide it back out through an opened door, but it didn’t go as planned.

“Once they get that adrenaline going, and I know that, ideally, they would have liked to coral that back out through the open door which was a good effort, but it was so panicked at that point in time that unfortunately it just leaped through another plate glass window there,” said Shank.

Shank said this time of year deer are giving birth to new fawns and oftentimes chase away their yearlings, or deer born the previous year.

“And that can be confusing for those young animals that are setting out on their own,” she said.” And we do see yearlings get into places where they don’t belong. And I think unfortunately that’s probably what we were looking at based on the footage that I saw it did appear to be a yearling here.”

The confused yearling was likely thrown off by the reflection.

“Reflections in windows can confuse all sorts of wildlife. And it could have seen its reflection or the reflection of the sky and the continued landscape and may have gotten confused that that wasn’t, say a tunnel, or a continued open area,” Shank said.

After the young deer escaped it ran off toward the arch, probably back where it came from.

“It probably followed the river up through some of our other green areas and some of our less populated areas. And probably walked right across that greenway over the highway and ended up very confused about where it was,” she said.

Blood on the window showed the yearling was injured.

“I imagine the poor thing was injured. I don’t see how you go through a window that size two times and not be injured. So wildlife have a tremendous ability to recover though. They’re very resilient so there’s a chance that it will recover from its injuries and find its way back into a habitat that’s more appropriate,” said Shank. “Nature can be harsh. It can be cruel. Beautiful, but also cruel.”