FERGUSON, Mo. – New surveillance video shared Tuesday shows an encounter between a gunman and would-be car thieves outside of a Ferguson store.

The Ferguson Police Department shared the video and asks for the public’s help with identifying the gunman, a person of interest wanted for questioning in the investigation.

Investigators say the incident unfolded outside the Five Below store on W. Florissant Road around 11:30 am. on August 13. The video shows an SUV pull up to a Volkswagen car parked in front of the store outside of the main lot. One person then gets out of the SUV and opens the front door of the Volkswagen before a gunman rushes out of the Five Below.

In the video, the driver and the would-be thief then took off from the scene and the gunman starts firing shots after he gets out of the store. Video showed multiple shots before the man returned back to the car and closed the door.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time. Police described the gunman wanted for questioning as 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a white T-shirt and dark jogging pants. Police also shared these surveillance photos from the incident.

New surveillance video shared Tuesday shows an encounter between a gunman and would-be car thieves outside of a Ferguson store. (Courtesy: Ferguson Police Department)

If you have any additional information, contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.