ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police have released video and audio from an encounter last month that ended with officers fatally shooting an armed suspect during an exchange of gunfire in south St. Louis County.

A “critical incident brief” video released Thursday further explains the St. Louis County Police Department’s account of what happened. It also shows photos of evidence and footage from police body cameras and a witness cell phone. The St. Louis County Police Department has shared the video via YouTube.

WARNING: The video shared by police on YouTube includes explicit language, and viewers may find some scenes to be disturbing.

The shooting happened in the 9100 block of Rambler Drive shortly during the early evening hours of Sept. 20 after police responded to a reported domestic disturbance.

The suspect, Karl Schuhe, died at a local hospital three days later.

The St. Louis County Police Department reports that two officers arrived at the residence and saw Schuhe standing on the front porch, armed with two guns.

Police claim Schuhe raised the firearms in the direction of the officers, also ignoring commands to drop his guns and surrender. An exchange of gunfire followed, and Schuhe was wounded in the encounter.

Neither officer was injured. The officers are 38 and 29 years of age, with 3.5 and 1.5 years of experience, respectively.

After he was shot, Schuhe was rushed to the hospital. Police recovered a revolver and a pistol at the scene.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office also charged Schuhe with attempted first-degree assault of a special victim and armed criminal action in connection with this investigation.

The St. Louis County Police Department says it will continue to interview any new witnesses that may come forward and document and analyze new evidence. After the investigation is complete, findings will be forwarded to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for an independent review.