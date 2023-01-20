MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Video and audio has been released from an encounter last month that ended with police fatally shooting a wanted suspect outside of Dave and Busters in Maryland Heights.

The shooting happened in the late afternoon hours of Dec. 7 outside of the Dave & Busters location at 13857 Riverport Drive. Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla, Missouri, died in the shooting.

Prior to gunfire, the Maryland Heights Police Department had been searching for Davenport, who was wanted for multiple criminal incidents around St. Louis County.

Detectives saw Davenport suspect leave Dave & Busters and confronted him in the parking lot on the west side of the building. Officers gave him commands to surrender. Investigators say Davenport refused to comply, pulled out an “edged weapon” and reportedly started charging at the officers.

A Maryland Heights police detective, a 46-year-old with 14 years of police experience, then fired at Davenport and shot him. Davenport later died from his injuries.

The St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives is serving as an independent party in the shooting investigation.

County police released video of the occurrence Friday via one officer’s dash cam. The Maryland Heights officers responding to the situation did not wear body cameras at the time of the shooting, per county police.