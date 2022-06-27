MENDON, Mo. — Cellphone video and photos captured the aftermath of a deadly Amtrak train derailment in a remote, rural area of northern Missouri.

Three people died and at least 50 were injured Monday when the train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed. The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at an intersection on a gravel road with no crossing arms, officials said.

Two of the people who died were on the train and one was in the dump truck, Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Justin Dunn said.

Footage from the scene shows passengers standing on top of overturned Amtrak cars.

In this photo provided by Dax McDonald, an Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. (Dax McDonald via AP)

A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck, Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

In this photo provided by Dax McDonald, debris sits near railroad tracks after an Amtrak passenger train derailed near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. (Dax McDonald via AP)

Close to 20 local and state law enforcement agencies, ambulance services, fire departments, and medical helicopter services responded. Dunn said the first emergency responders arrived within 20 minutes of receiving a 911 call.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson had just learned about the derailment when he made an appearance at an event in Kansas City on Monday afternoon.

“It’s a terrible situation. I do know that several cars have been derailed,” Parson said. “It’s very unfortunate any time you have a derailment of a train and multiple cars, it’s not a good day.”

Some of the passengers on board included 16 youths and eight adults from two Boy Scout troops who were traveling home to Appleton, Wisconsin, after a backcountry excursion at the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. No one in the group was seriously injured, said Scott Armstrong, director of national media relations for the Boy Scouts of America. The Scouts administered first aid to several injured passengers, including the driver of the dump truck, Armstrong said.

High school students from Pleasant Ridge High School in Easton, Kansas, who were headed to a Future Business Leaders of America conference in Chicago, were also aboard, Superintendent Tim Beying told The Star.

The Southwest Chief takes about two days to travel from Los Angeles to Chicago. Mendon, with a population of about 160, is about 84 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.