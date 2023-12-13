ST. LOUIS – There is a dispute over Tuesday night’s violent crash involving a police vehicle in a north St. Louis neighborhood.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. in The Ville neighborhood, at North Sarah Street and St. Louis Avenue.

And while no one was seriously injured, many residents have been left wondering who was at fault.

FOX 2 obtained surveillance video for the crash near the corner market. Both vehicles, a white Nissan and a police cruiser, did not stop at the stop signs. The cruiser flipped due to the impact of the collision and came to rest on its roof in front of the corner market after hitting the rear of another vehicle.

Police claim the white Nissan was traveling north on Sarah, blew through the stop sign, and smashed into the squad car, which was headed west on St. Louis. However, the father of the Nissan driver said that’s not the case.

“My son called me and said that they were high-speed chasing and the police T-boned him, hit him, and the car flipped over,” Dwight Davis said. “And (my son) had a big knot on his head.”

Charise Davis, whose vehicle was also struck, said she’s trying to figure out who is at fault so she can get her car fixed.

“I was in the house and I came outside, and they had hit my truck. And it was hit so hard by the police vehicle that it hit the lady’s truck in front of me. So, I’m trying to get compensation,” she said.

FOX 2 reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department about the surveillance video showing their vehicle running the stop sign. As of the original airing of this story, we have yet to hear back.