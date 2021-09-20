Video shows police K-9 biting man in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS– The Woodson Terrace Police say they used a K-9 officer to restrain a man who refused to comply with their orders. Police say the man was accused of trespassing at a business.

The video has been posted on social media and can be seen on Real STL News.

Police also say the man was under the influence of narcotics and after his arrest police found suspected methamphetamine in his possession.

Police say officers were called out to a business around 7:18 a.m. for a person trespassing and refusing to leave. Police say the caller was fearful the person was going to remain in the building.

Police say when they arrived they found the person had left the business and was heading toward another business.

Police say an officer made contact with the man and he began threatening the officers and identified himself as a ‘sovereign citizen’. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Sovereign Citizens Movement is when citizens believe that they- not judges, juries, law enforcement or elected officials- should decide which laws to obey and which to ignore.

Police say the man continued yelling obscenities and telling the officers he would not comply and he “will not obey your contract”.

The man allegedly continued walking away from the officers and failed to comply with their orders. Officers say the man walked into rush hour traffic on Woodson Road ad they had to block traffic to keep the man safe.

Police noticed the man was under the influence of narcotics and placed him under arrest. Officers asked him to place his hands behind his back but he refused. Officers then attempted to put his hands behind his back say the man resisted and refused to comply.

Officers say they attempted to get the subject to cooperate with them but the subject continued to resist. Officers then warned the man several times that if he did not comply the K-9 would be released.

Police say the man continued to resist and an officer received a minor injury. Officers then released the K-9 and it gained control of the man’s foot.

Police say the man went to the ground and the K-9 was pulled off the subject.

Police then say they tried to place the subject into handcuffs but since he was under the influence of drugs he continued to resist and officers couldn’t restrain him.

Police say the man got up and tried to run from officers and the K-9 was released again, biting the suspect on the leg. Police say once the officers handcuffed the man the K-9 was pulled off.

The man refused medical attention and was taken to the Woodson Terrace Police Department.

Police say the man began complaining about his injuries so an ambulance then transported him to a hospital.

Police say after his arrest, officers found suspected methamphetamine on the subject. The department said they believe that is why the officers were unable to restrain the subject.

The subject was released pending applications of warrants.

FOX2’s Andy Banker is working on this story and will have new reaction starting on FOX2 News at 5.