ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Surveillance video obtained by FOX 2 shows the moments after an overnight shooting, in which the two victims flee to a local gas station for help.

The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of North 10th and O’Fallon streets, in the Columbus Square neighborhood.

The victims, a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male, were sitting inside a red sedan when a person wearing a mask and dark clothing walked up to their car and began shooting.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her arm. The teenage victim had been shot in the arm and leg. Both were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

According to investigators, it’s unclear if the victims knew the shooter.

A nearby resident who’s lived in the area since she was a child said news of the shooting was not surprising.

“Just be sitting inside my home and I just heard a shooting; literally so close, it could happen right outside your backdoor or something,” she said.