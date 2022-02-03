Video shows St. Louis police officer’s fight for recovery after shooting

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer who was critically shot is showing remarkable signs of recovery.

Officer Colin Ledbetter, 25, managed to take a few steps with a walker and assistance, Thursday, his family said. Ledbetter had been fighting for his life after he was shot in the line of duty the afternoon of January 26.



He and another officer were in north St. Louis County, pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide. The alleged suspects in the vehicle fired at the officers.

Ledbetter was shot twice, in the femoral artery and in his foot. The other officer was shot in the leg. He has been treated and released from the hospital.

Ledbetter’s condition was so serious, he was placed on a ventilator for six days. He is no longer on a ventilator, and he is no longer intubated. But he remains heavily medicated, and in serious pain.



The fasciotomy on his left leg is still open, and he is restless and anxious to leave the hospital, his family said. He has a long way to go, but his father, Steve, is hopeful for his son’s recovery.



He noted the signs of progress from the past few days.



Officer Ledbetter was able to hold his mother’s hand and hug her Wednesday, his father said.



That same day, Colin was also able to stand up and sit down, with the assistance of staff from Barnes-Jewish Hospital. The video, shared with FOX 2 and posted to social media, has gone viral, drawing praise and encouragement from all over the United States.



The family is expressing gratitude for the health care heroes who have cared for Ledbetter.

They are also thankful for the support of police officers. Steve Ledbetter remarked at how members of his son’s squad have visited the hospital each day. He said police officers deserve the support of the community.

“They see so much suffering. They just want to help. It’s surprising to see how caring and soft-hearted these officers are. Not only for their fellow officer but for those they serve. If anything is remembered, that is what Colin would want everyone to know,” he told FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda.