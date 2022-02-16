Caught on cam: Service dog stolen outside St. Louis funeral home

ST. LOUIS — A service dog was stolen outside a funeral home in north St. Louis Thursday after it accidentally got outside, and it was caught on camera.

“She goes everywhere with us. She’s part of our family,” said Vanessa Elizabeth Pollard, the owner of Ronald L. Jones Funeral Home.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, service dog Layla was seen running into traffic on Florissant Avenue outside of her owner’s funeral home. That’s when a car pulled up and took her.

“I ran upstairs to get my cell phone, and later on, when I was looking for Layla, I discovered she wasn’t in the building. So later when I looked at my footage, I noticed that she followed me out,” said Pollard.

The 8-year-old Maltese-Shitzu mix hasn’t been seen since.

“It’s like losing a baby. I mean, it’s horrible,” said Pollard. “It’s like why would you do somebody like that.”

The driver was seen speeding off on West Florissant Avenue in a red or orange car. Police are reviewing city cameras to get a clear shot of the license plate.

“When someone just takes a dog without any consideration of who it belongs to, it’s just reprehensible,” said John Collins-Muhammed, Alderman for the 21st Ward.

Layla is not just a support animal for her daughter Londyn but also a comfort for the families in mourning. The dog usually runs all over the funeral home, consoling those in need who have lost loved ones.

“She’s very consoling, very compassionate,” said Pollard. “She goes to church with us on Sundays. She goes on airplanes. I mean everybody just loves Layla.”

The alderman for the area was called to help. He urges a stronger police presence in the community.

“We have to be more intentional about where we put police presence in north St. Louis, whether it’s stopping a homicide, a shooting, or whether it’s stealing a person’s dog,” said Alderman John Collins-Muhammed. “We need to stop crime in all its facets.”

Pollard is now searching for Layla.

“Please return the dog!” said Pollard.

If you’ve seen Layla or the vehicle in the surveillance video, you’re asked to call St. Louis City police.