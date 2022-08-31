ST. PETERS, Mo. – Suspects wanted for a burglary committed at Academy Sports in St. Peters were caught on surveillance video.

The St. Peters Police Department said the burglary happened at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The video shows a silver Hyundai and a red sedan arriving at the store’s parking lot. The Hyundai crashed into the front doors of the Academy Sports. The video does not show this, but it does show the car driving through one of the aisles as other suspects walk and run around the store.

The video caught two suspects shooting at the store’s gun case and then kicking it in an attempt to get it open. The St. Peters Police Department said they were unsuccessful and no firearms were stolen.

Meanwhile, the red sedan was in the parking lot waiting for the suspects in order to flee the area. Police said they are unsure which direction the sedan drove off in.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the silver Hyundai unoccupied. It turned out to have been stolen from St. Louis City.

“I think I can speak safely for all police agencies in the area that this is something that we’re very concerned about because of the firearms,” St. Peters Police Sergeant Melissa Doss said Wednesday morning. “We are used to working burglaries, we’ve worked smash-n-grabs before, those aren’t highly unusual, but the fact that they have firearms on them and they’re actually utilizing them inside the store, it’s highly concerning, and yes we are scared that it’s going to end up tragic.”

The St. Peters Criminal Investigation Division along with other agencies are investigating this incident. Anyone with information on the identity of any of the suspects is asked to call 636-278-2222 or call anonymously at 636-278-1000.

A similar incident happened at an Academy Sports in O’Fallon, Illinois Wednesday at approximately 4:20 a.m.