Video: Women robbed at gunpoint during home invasion in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two men caught on camera robbing two women at gunpoint.

The women live in north St. Louis, near Bircher Boulevard and Riverview Boulevard.

“I felt like I could’ve died that day. It scared me to death,” said Linda Smith.

Smith takes care of her friend, Carmen, and has lived in Carmen’s home for the last few months. Both women were home on Feb. 18 when two strange men opened the front door and came inside with guns in their hands.

“This happened in broad daylight, 10 minutes before noon. That’s exactly what time it was. I thought it may have been neighbors at first,” Smith said.

The women had a camera in the corner of the living room. That video shows two men opening the front door with guns in their hands. Smith was lying in a chair in the corner.

“One of the men came right over there and stood in front of me and told me not to move,” Smith said.

That man took Smith’s phone and wallet. The video also shows another man going into the back room – where Carmen was laying. Carmen was bedridden because she can’t move her legs.

“I said, ‘Baby, please don’t kill me.’ I said, ‘I don’t have anything.’ I was afraid to an extent, but I was just one of those people that I believe in the Lord, and when it’s your time to go you’re going to go,” Carmen said.

Carmen said she’s lived on this block of Amelia Avenue for two decades and has never had any issues. She said the men got into her home using her security code on her front door. She said only a handful of people know that code.

“It’s very shocking and painful, and very traumatizing. But you must keep going. I can’t just throw in the towel and live in fear,” Carmen said.

Smith said the day the robbery happened was on her daughter’s birthday.

“I just prayed that they got but they were going to get and get out of there whatever they were looking for. I am glad I can see my daughter again,” Smith said.

Police describe the suspect as follows:

Suspect #1: Black male, 18-25 years old, short, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, and black gloves.

Suspect #2: Black male, 20-30 years old, tall, heavy build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a green “Nike” logo, gray sweatpants with side pockets, blue gloves, and white tennis shoes.

Police are still looking for those two men. If you have any information that could help with this search, you’re asked to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).