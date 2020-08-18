Videos show violent chaos on Washington Avenue, as mayor takes steps to curb violence

ST. LOUIS – One day after police say a teenage girl was killed in a high-speed crash in the heart of downtown St. Louis, FOX 2 has obtained videos showing continued brazen behavior downtown, including reckless driving and a lot of gunfire.

A 17-year-old girl was killed on Washington Avenue but the videos show issues across downtown. One video was taken from a parking lot across from Busch Stadium at one of the new lofts at One Cardinal Way in Ballpark Village.

You hear about two dozen shots in rapid session; a car speeds the wrong day down Broadway; then about a dozen more shots follow, after going through the parking lot.

Videos show an ATV driver speeding in between cars through traffic on Washington Avenue with drivers speeding, burning rubber in the street, and fights breaking out outside of bars spilling into the street.

Residents and business owners said they have reported it all to police and city leaders since March. Now, they are sharing the videos after police say 17-year-old Sierra Ward was killed when a 25-year-old was speeding, ran a red light, and crashed into the pick-up truck she was in.

A downtown resident—who asked not to be identified—moved here from California with his wife and two kids. They are heartbroken over Ward’s death.

“We’re being terrorized every night…shots fired into dwellings, up in the air, or at people, are being done right in front of police,” the man said. “There is no regard for anything anymore. It is a full-on free-for-all. You walk the streets in the morning and you find shell casings littered on the sidewalk and in the street.”

People are calling for more police patrols, towing of cars, and curfews downtown. Mayor Lyda Krewson said street and parking lot closures will begin this week and that curfews are being discussed. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has yet to file charges in that deadly accident.

“The downtown neighborhood is still a very solid, safe, neighborhood. After about 10 o’clock at night, specifically on the weekend, we are seeing so much chaos with little police activity that people want to leave downtown,” said resident Brad Waldrop. “They want to move out of downtown. They don’t want to be part of it anymore.”