WILDWOOD, Mo. – We love sharing unique homes we find in the St. Louis area with our readers. Well, if you’re a child of the 80s, rejoice at this retro Wildwood home and get in touch with your inner child!

With nearly 61 acres at your disposal off Highway T, you’ll be treated to sweeping views of the west St. Louis County countryside. You’ll be running up that hill to your heart’s content.

The contemporary-style home at 2690 Ossenfort Road was built in 1984 and has five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. It’s selling for $3.69 million.

It’s got a few of the 80s-style features like wood paneling, big spaces, patterned wallpaper, and even some pastels. No lucite furniture, though; you’ll have to provide that yourself.

The great room has floor-to-ceiling windows, track lighting, and wood paneling on the walls and ceiling, along with a large fireplace. The back deck and patio are great places to rock the casbah or enjoy the serenity of nearly a half-mile of uninterrupted wilderness.

2690 Ossenfort Road in Glencoe, Missouri. (Courtesy: Cathy Shaw-Connely, Shaw Realtors)

The original farmhouse still stands as well. Its four bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms can be converted into a guest house for visitors. The property is zoned for raising horses and contains three outbuildings and two wooden barns for such endeavors.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Cathy Shaw-Connely, Tom Shaw Realtors