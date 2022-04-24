ST. LOUIS – A FOX 2 viewer caught video of alleged thieves breaking into cars early Sunday morning in downtown St. Louis.

The video shows what appears to be a man stealing items out of a car and putting them into a Range Rover before diving into the car’s shattered window head first to steal more items.

“When people ask me what it’s like in St. Louis, I tell them, ‘The wild, wild west.’ Lawless,” a downtown homeowner said.

The downtown homeowner, who did not want to be identified, said he watched the crime spree near the intersection of 15th and Washington, and 17th and St. Charles in downtown.

“When is enough, enough?” the resident said.

The homeowner said he saw the thieves use the backside of a pistol to shatter the windows of cars and get inside.

“You got to keep your head on a swivel when you’re navigating these streets downtown,” the resident said.

The resident said he called 911 and waited, but no one responded. He called again and said he was on hold for 30 minutes before an officer responded.

“It makes me wonder why I’m still living downtown. I’m a homeowner, so it’s hard to just up and move, but I question it a lot,” he said.

The resident said he saw one of the alleged thieves go into a secured parking garage. That’s where another resident, who did not want to be identified, said his car window was shattered overnight.

“My vehicle was vandalized and broken into,” he said. Now he plans to keep his doors unlocked so his car won’t be damaged if this happens again. That way he won’t have to make a claim through his insurance and be out more money.

“I’d rather my car be unlocked, go through it, see that I have nothing of value there, then you can keep pushing onto the next car,” he said.

FOX 2 asked the former federal law enforcement officer who caught the videos what he would like to see change.

“I’m just ready to stop hearing excuses and start seeing action because what I’m seeing is sad. I’ve never lived in a city like this before,” he said. “I’m not sure if they need to pull resources from other areas and really take a more aggressive approach, or ask for assistance from other municipalities.”