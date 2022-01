CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Crews continue to work on and prepare the roads for the snow we're anticipating in our area. MoDOT just had a winter operations press conference at the transportation management center. This will likely be the first plowable snow for area road crews this season and because of the warmer temperatures, last night and this morning's snow will be wetter.

There were thousands of tons of salt over at the headquarters for the St. Louis City Streets Departments. Officials said 35 to 40 city trucks hit the streets of St. Louis once the storm moves in. The city did not do any pre-treating due to the rain coming in before the snow. That would wash away the treatment.