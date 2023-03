ST. LOUIS – The family of a 2019 murder victim plans a vigil Wednesday night to remember Jackie Griffin. She and Derrick Hudson were shot and killed inside a car on Maffitt Avenue in September 2019.

No one has ever been arrested. Wednesday would have been Jackie’s 30th birthday.

Family and friends are holding a ‘celebration of life’ for her Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. at St. Ferdinand Park in Florissant.