ST. LOUIS – Still no answers Wednesday morning on the whereabouts of Kenny Loudermilk.

He went missing last week while paragliding along the Missouri River. His family is asking for prayers, support, and for everyone to keep hope. They’re inviting you to a vigil Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at James Rennick Park in Washington, Missouri.

Witnesses said Loudermilk, an avid power-paragliding pilot, crashed into the Missouri River just east of Highway 47 October 26. Family members plead with anyone who sees signs of him to call authorities.

A Go-Fund-Me account is set up to help the family.