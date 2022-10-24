ST. LOUIS – A vigil in Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis was held Monday night in memory of the victims of the school shooting.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones was among those at the vigil, along with students, parents, staff, and others from the community.

Alex Macias is a 10th grader at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. She was inside their classroom when the shooter came to the door and opened fire.

She said a boy was shot but survived. Macias said she came face to face with the shooter, who walk away to an instant commotion outside.

Macias’s father said he was in disbelief and could have never imagined anything like this happening. He said he was glad his child survived the terrifying ordeal.

The mayor at the vigil gave police a lot of credit for acting quickly and preventing even a bigger loss of life.