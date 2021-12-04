Vigil held for fallen St. Louis County police officer

ST. LOUIS – A vigil was held for fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Antonio Valentine Saturday in north St. Louis at Beaumont High School.

Valentine, 42, was driving an unmarked police vehicle earlier this week when a black sedan traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into it near Crete Drive and Chambers Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Moments before the crash, Drug Unit Detectives attempted to stop the sedan for an investigation.

Valentine was rushed to Barnes Jewish Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Another detective, who was in the vehicle with Valentine, was treated at the hospital and later released.

A Celebration of Life Mass for Valentine will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, located at 4431 Lindell Blvd. Military Honors and Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Masks are required.

