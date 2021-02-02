Vigil held for slain MetroLink security guard; suspect arrested

SULLIVAN, Mo. – Thirty-year-old James Cook was a father, husband, Marine, and dedicated servant.

“He was a good man,” said Pastor John Blackmore, Sullivan Christian Church. “All he wanted to do was be a husband and be a dad.”

St. Louis Police say cook was shot in the face Sunday morning on a MetroLink train after responding to a disturbance call. When he confronted the person causing the issue, the person pulled out a gun a shot him.

Cook was rushed to a hospital but later died from the injury.

“We can’t keep trading evil for evil and expect things to get better, so we’re hoping God works through this somehow to bring people to know there’s a better way,” Blackmore said.

For the last seven months, Cook worked for a private security firm hired by MetroLink. Before that, he served as Marine for eight years. Cook and his family moved to Sullivan, Missouri after leaving the military. From there, he became a committed member at Sullivan Christian Church.

“He was a man among men and the kind of Christian the rest of us should aspire to be,” said friend Samuel Waymon.

On Monday, prosecutors charged 36-year-old Nathaniel Maurice Smith with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for Cook’s death. Blackmore said Cook had mentioned concerns about the job but needed to provide for his family.

“It wasn’t really what he wanted to do long-term,” Blackmore said. “But he knew that, ‘Hey, I gotta take care of my family, I gotta take care of these little girls.’ He did what he had to do.”