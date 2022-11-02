WASHINGTON, Mo. – The family of missing power paragliding pilot Kenny Loudermilk continues to search along the Missouri River near Highway 47 in Washington.

Witnesses report he crashed into the water on Oct. 26. Multiple searches have yet to provide results.

Family, friends, and others gathered at James Rennick Riverfront Park for a prayer vigil on Wednesday. Loudermilk’s family said his 15-year-old daughter, Kylie, has been a pillar of strength through a tough time. She spoke during the vigil about her dad’s sense of humor and adventurous spirit.

“I talked to him before he flew, and he had so much excitement in his voice,” Kylie said. “He was ready for the flight.”

Kylie spread a candle flame lit in honor of her dad to other candles held by those showing their support. Family members also walked to the riverfront and placed flower bouquets in the water.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the search and for Kylie’s future. Her mother passed away when she was only three.

“We ask the prayer continues and gets strong,” said Kevin Baker, Loudermilk’s brother-in-law. “This prayer lights a light across the world that continues to shine bright and brings Kenny home.”

Baker said Kylie’s strength is being felt by others.

“They’ve gone out to their family that they haven’t talked to in a while, and they’ve re-invigorated that family culture because of what they see here,” he said.

Loudermilk worked as a union pipefitter with Jarrell Mechanical Contractors. The company vans lined the park’s parking lot along with other laborers in a unified show of support for the family.

“I am amazed,” Baker said. “I’m amazed with the humanity of people.”

“I know that he is in heaven, flying so high in his glider and is mesmerized by the beautiful eternal sunset,” said Angel Baker, Loudermilk’s sister.

Family members continue to search for Loudermilk. You can find updates here.