Vigilante truckers go after suspected sexual predators

ST. LOUIS – A man who’s suspected of being a St. Louis teacher was caught on camera by a vigilante who’s accusing him of being a sexual predator.

The St. Louis Public School District, where this teacher allegedly works, says it’s investigating and hasn’t notified parents of anything yet but adds that school also isn’t in session.

A local man is suspected of trying to lure and groom a 12-year-old girl after allegedly exchanging more than 200 texts with another man who was actually posing as the child.

“I’m just grateful that it was a decoy and it wasn’t a real child,” said Anthony Greene.

On Monday, he confronted the man in person as part of his Truckers Against Predators vigilante campaign. He says he’s done this to about 128 others and at times it’s led to their arrest.

Greene says this one stuck out in particular because the target was a teacher.

“Dude you try to meet up with a kid, talk to a kid, and said you were going to take her virginity. She would be the same age as the kids as you teach,” he said.

Fox 2 reached out to the school that’s within the St Louis Public School District, where a man by the same name is listed as a middle school teacher and did not hear back.

Saint Louis Public School District issued the following statement: “The district is conducting an investigation and will take all necessary precautions to protect students and ensure their safety.”

Greene says he’s been in contact with the school as well as St. Louis police. He adds that the man reached out to him again on Tuesday asking for help.

“He admitted that he has a problem. He called today to say he would go to rehab. He wanted me to take him and check him in somewhere for sexual rehab,” he said.

St. Louis police say they couldn’t immediately find any case on this person currently in their system based on the information provided.