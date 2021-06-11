Vigils planned for 18-year anniversary of Christian Ferguson’s disappearance

ST. LOUIS – Several vigils are planned to remember Christian Ferguson who disappeared 18 years ago Friday, June 11.
Christian’s father claimed he was carjacked in 2003 and Christian was taken from the car. Christian was 9 years old when he left with his dad. Dawan Ferguson is now charged with killing Christian although his body was never found.
Christian had a genetic disorder that left him dependent on caregivers. Prosecutors claim Dawan Ferguson did not provide that for Christian.
The trial has been delayed because of the pandemic.
Vigils for Christian are planned for Friday, June 11 at several area hospitals, the civil courts building, and the St. Louis County Jail.