ST. LOUIS — Many residents were expecting to see the Viking Mississippi River cruise sail up and down the river, but now that is not the case.

According to the Viking River Cruise website, due to circumstances beyond their control, construction of the Viking Mississippi has been delayed.

Therefore, select early departures of Viking Mississippi’s first season have been canceled. Guests on affected sailings and their Travel Advisors have been notified directly by Viking Customer Relations.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated the Viking Cruise ship was set to launch on Aug. 26.