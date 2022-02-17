Rockwood School District employee accused of sexual abuse of student with Down’s syndrome

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An employee of the Rockwood School District is in police custody following allegations that he had inappropriate sexual contact with a student that has Down’s syndrome.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Robert Smith of Villa Ridge with first-degree sexual abuse. Bail was set at $300,000.

Robert Smith

According to Lt. Michael Werges, a spokesman for the Eureka Police Department, the crime occurred on Feb. 11. A resource officer at Eureka Senior High School was alerted to a possible sexual assault.

The officer learned Smith when Smith made non-consensual contact with a student in the Special School District.

Prosecutors said the student was incapable of offering consent and that Smith knew this.

If convicted, Smith faces between three and 10 years in state prison and a $10,000 fine.

The principal at Eureka Senior High School issued the following statement Thursday afternoon following the announcement of charges.

Dear Eureka High Families: The Rockwood School District is committed to providing a safe learning environment for our students and staff. Part of that commitment is notifying our school community of events that potentially affect the safety and well-being of our students. I am reaching out to you today to share some upsetting news with you. We were informed by the Eureka Police Department that a member of our custodial team has been arrested for sexual abuse . The allegation is related to an incident involving a student. This employee is on an unpaid suspension from the district and prohibited from being on district property. I can assure you we are working in full cooperation with the Eureka Police Department, as well as taking the appropriate steps in our school to ensure the safety of our students, which is at the forefront of all that we do. All RSD employees must submit to and pass a criminal background check as a condition of employment. I know that any allegation of this type is very troubling news to process, and we share your concern as parents and educators. Because this is a personnel issue and an ongoing investigation, I am limited as to what details I am at liberty to share. I want to assure you, though, that we take any allegations of this nature very seriously, and we will do everything in our power to assist the investigators and ensure the safety of all of our students. As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact me. Thank you, Dr. Corey Sink

Principal