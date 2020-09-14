Violence against St. Louis police reaches historic levels

ST. LOUIS – Violence against St. Louis police has reached historic levels with a 9th officer shot since June 1.

On Monday, police posted the photos of the bullet damage to one car of the latest officers to come under fire. The photos are disheartening to see for both the mayor and police chief.

“It is fortunate that it wasn’t worse,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

“This is unprecedented violence against police,” Chief John Hayden said.

The photos show a bullet hole through the windshield of the police car. The bullet is believed to have hit the officer, gone through his shoulder, and lodged in his seat.

There’s also bullet damage to a headlight and the police lights on top of the car.

Two officers stopped a red Chevy Impala with “blacked out windows” and no license plates Sunday night, Krewson said.

The driver took off and officers followed, Hayden said.

According to police, it appeared a passenger in the Impala began shooting and wounded one of the officers near 20th and Prairie in north St. Louis around 9:15 p.m.

The shooting came 15 days after St. Louis Officer Tamarris Bohannon was shot and killed in the line of duty.

It’s actually worse than 9 officers shot, according to Krewson, with retired St. Louis Police Captain, David Dorn, shot and killed trying to protect a business from looters in June.

“(I) just can never remember a time when we would have had 9 police officers shot plus a retired officer—10 in total—shot. Two died over just the last 3-plus months,” Krewson said. “We also see a lot of criticism and disrespect of law enforcement. There haven’t been as many consequences for some of this behavior. I think it’s really the whole combination of things.”

“What I want to emphasize is this is the ninth policeman shot since June 1,” Hayden said. “That’s a very short period of time. In each instance, all the officers were trying to do is just do their jobs and they’re coming under gunfire.”

The officer, 35, has served 12 years on the force, Hayden said. He was treated and released from a hospital.

Police have recovered the suspects’ vehicle from last night but no weapons.

There was no suspect description as of early Monday evening.