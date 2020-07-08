Violence in St. Louis: 2 dead, 8 wounded in 6 1/2 hours

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An already-violent summer in St. Louis has taken a turn for the worse after shootings left two people dead and eight others wounded over a 6 1/2-hour period. The rash of shootings began around 8 p.m. Tuesday and continued until 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the shootings happened at four different locations. So far, police have released few details, including potential motives, and have not said if any arrests have been made.

St. Louis has recorded 112 homicides so far this year and is on pace to top last year’s total of 194.

