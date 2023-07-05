ST. LOUIS – In the past week, St. Louis homicide detectives have been tasked with solving four killings.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound, and a woman was also found with a gunshot wound to her arm, in the 4100 block of Chippewa.

On July 1, a 26-year-old man and 24-year-old man were found shot to death inside an apartment at the 700 block of Carr. On July 2, a 49-year-old man was found shot after an ambulance was flagged down at the 2400 block of Union. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“Also in the last week, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported 45 aggravated assaults involving a firearm, 20 robberies—four of which were carjackings—and 106 car thefts,” Lt. Michael McAteer said.

Last year, there were 264 calls related to fireworks. This year there were far more.

“Over the last several days, officers have responded to 316 calls for services related to fireworks. On July 4 alone, they responded to 229 calls,” McAteer said.

Police said unlicensed and unlawful firework stands were shut down and the fireworks were seized.

Sgt. Charles Wall said it was all hands on deck on July 4.

“We did have, in addition to, I believe we had a detail specifically for the fireworks, we also had our summer detail that we put out every weekend,” Wall said. “And so, we were able to move our resources where we saw fit to try to address those issues as they were coming up, but it was just a busy, busy, holiday.”

Meanwhile, police were able to make arrests related to the May 30 killing of restaurant owner Fa Ming Pan.

With the help of the FBI, police conducted a search warrant that resulted in multiple firearms being seized, along with other evidence to include assorted U.S. currency, and a man and woman were taken into custody.

Investigators are seeking federal charges.

Anyone with information on the aforementioned killings is asked to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers 866-371-8477.