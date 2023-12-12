ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis police officers were not seriously injured after their vehicle was flipped over following a violent collision at a north city intersection.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. in The Ville neighborhood, at North Sarah Street and St. Louis Avenue.

Police claim a white Nissan was traveling north on Sarah, blew through a stop sign, and smashed into a squad car traveling west on St. Louis.

The force of the impact rolled the police car onto its roof, coming to a rest in front of a convenience store.

The driver of the Nissan was not seriously injured. A blood alcohol test will be administered.