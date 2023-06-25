ST. LOUIS – Another violent weekend in St. Louis. At least seven people were shot since Saturday afternoon and a lot of police responded outside a bar in The Grove neighborhood just after midnight as pride celebrations were wrapping up.

In addition to six separate shootings, there has also been reports of a suspected stabbing at ‘Taha’a Twisted Tiki Bar’ in The Grove. It hasn’t been confirmed by police just yet but if so, it would already add to a violent weekend.

Seven people were shot Saturday in six separate incidents. Of that total, one person died from their injuries.

The violence started just after 9:00 p.m. and went through the early morning hours of Sunday. The latest incident just a few hours ago.

The first incident happened on the 4400 block of Kennerly Road, where a woman was shot and killed. She is the one confirmed dead. A few hours later at midnight, a man was shot in the leg on Leduc Street, a second victim was grazed by a bullet.

An hour later at 1:00 a.m., a woman was shot in the leg on Gravois Avenue. At 2:00 a.m., a man was shot on I-70 and Broadway. Finally, at 2:30 a.m. just a few hours ago, another woman was shot. It’s unclear where, but in the heart of downtown at the Market and 9th Streets.

