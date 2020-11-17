Violent weekend in St. Louis; 230 people killed thus far in 2020

ST. LOUIS – Ten people were shot over the weekend in St. Louis City; three of the victims were teenagers.

One of the most alarming cases involved an 11-year-old boy accused of shooting a 16-year-old. That juvenile is now in custody following the shooting along Margaretta at Euclid in north St. Louis. Investigators said the shooting just before noon on Saturday stemmed from an argument. The teenage victim, who was shot in the arm and the leg, is expected to recover.

“We are in a very critical hour. St. Louis has tried to address gun violence and crime from 3,000 feet. We have to go to the neighborhoods, on the front porches, and in the living rooms,” said James Clark, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. “We have to come up with engagement models, put the right folks at the helm. We must meet the crisis where it exists.”

St. Louis police reported a deadly shooting just after 10 p.m. Friday in the 5,000 block of Goodfellow. The male victim was found a short time later several blocks away in Jennings. Investigators said he was in a vehicle with two uninjured passengers. Police have not said what sparked the shooting.

Earlier that evening, detectives said a 44-year-old man was found shot and killed on the sidewalk in the 4900 block of Arlington.

Police did not have information on suspects in either shooting.



Meanwhile, homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of north St. Louis. Two men were shot along Hiller Place about a block south of West Florissant Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday. One of the victims was shot in the chest, the other in the abdomen. Both were taken to the hospital, but it’s unclear how badly they were injured.

The city has seen 230 homicides this year. In 2019, the city recorded 194 murders for the entire year.

Authorities said the COVID-19 pandemic has helped drive the gun violence and increase killings in the city.

“The pandemic plays a role increase crime and violence,” Clark said. “But we were on a similar path without the pandemic.”