CHESTERFIELD Mo. — Nathan Katcher, a six-year-old student from Parkway School District, went viral when his mother posted a video of Nathan to TikTok doing advanced math equations. Nathan appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show and impressed her with his mathematical skills.

Nathan, also known as “Nathan the Number Kid,” has gained attention as a first grader with an impressive talent for solving complex math problems. He appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show to show off his math skills on January 11.

Nathan says that he started doing math when he was three and a half years-old, counting buses. His mom, Rachel, said that her son had an early interest in math during preschool, where he would skip naps and instead count the minutes during the nap. Rachel started sharing videos on TikTok to display Nathan’s mathematical ability to a wider audience.

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Nathan impressed Hudson by getting the correct answer to multiple questions about ways to multiply the number 45. Then he got the right answer to another complex math problem: 5×4÷10+7x5x2. Nathan answered 90 and told Jennifer that it was an easy question.

Rachel then asked Nathan what the square root of 256÷2×10+40×2-15 and then took the square root of that. Nathan answered “15.”

Nathon, the Number Kid

Nathan went viral overnight on October 4, 2023, when his mother Racheal posted this video of Nathan doing math problems in a restaurant.

In the video, she asks her son what is the square root of 81×10÷2×3-20+15-30×10÷2. In the video, she paused after “times by three.” Nathan then waits for his mom to continue and sighs when she pauses, waiting for her son to process what she asks. Hinting to the audience that what his mom is asking him to compute is quite easy for him.

She asks him if he is understanding the question so far and Nathan says yes. After she finishes the equation, Nathan proudly answers “500.”