ST. LOUIS – The future of travel arrived Wednesday at the National Museum of Transportation.

Virgin Air Hyperloop’s experimental Pegasus Pod is now on display at the museum in Kirkwood. The pod came from the Smithsonian Institution’s FUTURES exhibit in Washington D.C.

When in operation, the pod is suspended by magnetic systems in a vacuum tube and can reach speeds of up to 670 mph. It can transport cargo and people with zero direct emissions.

The Pegasus Pod will be on display through the end of November.

