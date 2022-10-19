FLORISSANT, Mo. – A north St. Louis County elementary school is going virtual after radioactive contamination was found at the school.

Students at Jana Elementary School will start remote learning on Monday, Oct. 24, and continue until January. The last day for students to go to school in person is Thursday. They have a day off on Friday.

Many questions remained after a report was released showing elevated levels of radioactive contamination from nearby Coldwater Creek. At Tuesday’s board meeting, the Hazelwood School Board of Education decided to hold a face-to-face meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.

Next year, students will be transferred to other schools. One parent with a pre-K and first grade students at Jana is upset at the news of going virtual and then changing schools.

“It’s awful,” said Lyndsey Ridley. “The school should have… School can’t help themselves. The contamination should have been cleaned up a long time ago. But when the board or whomever found out in January, something could have been figured out for this year.”