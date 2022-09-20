ST. LOUIS – There’s a chance to learn more about radioactive cleanup efforts in the St. Louis region during a virtual open house on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 6:30-8 p.m.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) will host a virtual radioactive-waste cleanup open house.

The FUSRAP team will share information about cleanup activities that have an impact on Downtown and North St. Louis County (NORCO). These areas are affected by low-level radiological contamination from the nation’s early atomic weapons development and production activities.

The team will also discuss the recent sampling that was tested after the Coldwater Creek flooding on July 26.

If property owners want to ask specific questions about their properties, they must submit inquiries with property addresses via email at STLFUSRAP@usace.army.mil.

Choose your preferred method to be part of the Virtual FUSRAP Open House:

Use “Join as a guest” on Webex at https://usace1.webex.com/meet/STLFUSRAP Use the clickable image on the FUSRAP webpage at https://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/FUSRAP or https://go.usa.gov/xANRb.