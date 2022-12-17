COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — This weekend, the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will welcome over 100 vendors. Everything is for their winter market.

People may shop for unique gifts while sipping a cup of boozy hot chocolate or a holiday-inspired mimosa. There will be a children’s area with Home Depot crafts, a bounce house, face painting, and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

This is happening today and tomorrow from noon to four o’clock.

Parking and admission are both free. The holiday market itself begins at 10 a.m. on both days.