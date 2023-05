ST. LOUIS – Friends and family of Monsignor Salvatore Polizzi are saying goodbye to him this week. The priest whose efforts to organize and preserve The Hill neighborhood died last Monday.

A visitation will be held Monday at St. Roch Church from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A second visitation and funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 9:00 inside the Cathedral Basilica – followed by a burial at Calvary Cemetery.