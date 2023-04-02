ST. LOUIS — The family of a woman found dead in a Maryland Heights apartment in March plans to lay her to rest Monday. The visitation for Jacque Mitchell is set for this afternoon. It will be taking place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home in St. Peters on Mid Rivers Mall Drive.

Mitchell’s funeral is happening Sunday at 10 a.m. A burial will follow the service at Fee Fee Cemetery in Bridgeton. The 39-year-old is survived by her parents and several brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting attorney’s office has charged Joseph Dejoie in her death. He’s being held on a one-million dollar cash-only bond.