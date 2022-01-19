Visitation held for St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson, killed in roof collapse

ST. LOUIS — There was quite a sight in Affton as St. Louis began to bid farewell to a hero, Wednesday. Two fire department ladder trucks supported a massive American flag outside Kutis Funeral Home at the visitation for St. Louis Firefighter Ben Polson, 33, who died in the line of duty six days earlier.

The flag blew straight to the east in the bitterly cold January wind, but the chill isn’t keeping anyone away. The funeral home’s parking lot and an overflow lot were both full as a multitude of people paid their respects.

Polson died doing the job it seems he was born to do. He grew up in South St. Louis. He graduated from Vianney High School and then Missouri State University.

He later earned an MBA and then a law degree. He earned an MBA and a law degree but chose to become a firefighter, like his dad, retired St. Louis Fire Captain, Jim Polson.

Ben became a firefighter less than two years ago. Last Thursday, he was fighting a fire at a crumbling, vacant house on Cote Brilliante in North St. Louis. He was among those searching for anyone who might be inside. As they were leaving the building, the roof collapsed, killing Polson.

A funeral mass is set for 10:00 a.n. Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica with a private burial at Resurrection Cemetery to follow.

Missouri Governor, Mike Parson has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday, sunrise to sunset.