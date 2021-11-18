Visitation held for Sunset Hills officer who died unexpectedly at 47

AFFTON, Mo. — Police officers, friends, and family from all over the St. Louis area are paying their respects to Sunset Hills police officer Christy Meier.

Meier was only 47 years old when she passed away unexpectedly after coming home from her shift last Friday. It was a call Sunset Hills Police Chief Stephen Dodge said he never wants to get.

“It’s a tough time,” said Dodge. “It’s kind of surreal, to be honest with you. Given how young she was. It’s been a tough deal for the police department.”

Dodge said nearly his entire department came out to Meier’s visitation at Kurtis Funeral Home, as well as officers from other departments.

“I will tell you. The support from the area police departments, it’s been remarkable,” said Dodge. “Everyone calling and asking to help. Life is fragile, and I always appreciated my officers and what they do. Obviously, when something like this happens, it’s tough — it’s hard.”

Some people who came knew Meier beyond her badge. Nancy McFall knew her in the bingo hall.

“We played bingo together and she would play “pull tabs,” and we would have to root for her horse race! She always got a number, and she always wanted to win,” McFall recalled. “Sadness for her family and for her grandchild. She’s in a better place.”

“She was a dedicated police officer,” said Dodge. “But more importantly than that, she was a great mom and a great wife. Just a wonderful person.”

Meier’s funeral is tomorrow at 10 a.m. at St. Justin the Martyr in Sunset Hills. The department is also asking people to line to procession route to show their support.

The procession will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19. It will travel west on Gravois Road to Lindbergh Boulevard, north on Lindbergh Boulevard, to Eddie and Park, east on Eddie and Park to St.Justin the Martyr.

People traveling in the area at the time of the procession should expect traffic delays, there will be several road closures around Eddie and Park and Lindbergh between 9:00 am and 10:00 am.

The Sunset Hills Police Department has set up a GoFundMe for Meier’s family.