Visitation held today for Festus Fire Chief who died of COVID complications

FESTUS, Mo. – FInal goodbyes start Monday for the Festus Fire Chief. Kevin Cremer died from COVID-19 complications. Chief Kevin Cremer died a week ago at age 48 after battling COVID for weeks.

A visitation will be held Monday afternoon into this evening then funeral services will take place Tuesday. He had been part of the Festus Fire Department for 16 years and had been chief for the past four years. Cremer spent a total of 21 years as a dispatcher and 29 years in the fire service. Bunting was put up after his death at the Festus Fire Department.

His colleagues tell us Cremer became ill and was taken by ambulance to the ER. FOX 2 was told he was eventually put in the ICU diagnosed with COVID pneumonia and was unable to recover. He was beloved by many in the Festus fire community and elsewhere.

Festus Fire Chief Visitation

Cheif Kevin Cremer

3:00pm – 8:00pm today

Elks Lodge Festus-Crystal City #1721

4 Elks Club, Festus, MO 63028

Festus Fire Chief Funeral

Cheif Kevin Cremer

11:00am tomorrow

Elks Lodge Festus-Crystal City #1721

4 Elks Club, Festus, MO 63028