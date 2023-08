ST. LOUIS – Our brand-new St. Louis CITY SC team has given us something fresh and exhilarating to cheer on and represent for our city, but the electric calls and entertaining one-liners coming from announcer Joey Zanaboni have turned the excitement up another notch.

He joined the FOX 2 studio to speak with Blair Ledet ahead of the August 20 match at home against Austin FC, with more on his road to success and how he handles the pressure of covering the new soccer team.