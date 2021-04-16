Voluntary manslaughter: Kylr Yust convicted in 2 women’s deaths a decade apart

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been convicted of killing two women nearly a decade apart. A Cass County jury on Thursday found Kylr Yust guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky and second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Jessica Runions.

Yust left a party with Runions before she disappeared in September 2016. Kopetsky had filed a protection order against Yust in April 2007, a month before she was last seen leaving Belton High School.

The women’s remains were found near each other in a wooded area in 2017. Yust’s attorneys argued during the trial that investigators did not consider other suspects, and that no physical evidence linked Yust to the deaths.