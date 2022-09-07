CEDAR HILL, Mo. – A voluntary boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Jefferson County. Public Water Supply District #8 says that a leak happened at around 10:00 am today near the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Graham Road.

The advisory goes from the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive. It also includes several homes in the 7900 block of Graham Road.

Boil water for three minutes before drinking, brushing your teeth, or cooking. Do not use ice from water that has not been boiled. Disinfect dishes before use.