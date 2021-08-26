Volunteer firefighter shot in Kinloch early Thursday morning

KINLOCH, Mo. – A volunteer firefighter was shot in Kinloch Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at approximately 4:06 a.m. at Wilmore Street at Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The firefighter told police two cars drove by him, and then he heard about five gunshots. He was struck in the arm and taken to the hospital.

His injuries are non-life-threatening. His full condition is unknown at this time.

FOX 2's reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

