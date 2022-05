ST. LOUIS – It’s the end of an era in Florissant. After 58 years as a volunteer principal at Sacred Heart Catholic School’s Kindergarten, Mary Kay Gladbach will retire this week.

This is an amazing feat as she is 92-years-old!

In 1964, Mary Kay and three women founded the Sacred Heart Kindergarten; affectionately called, “the little school.” It also expanded to include three and four-year-olds.

She was also the grand marshal Wednesday at the school’s year-end picnic parade.