Volunteers clean up after Ferguson protest

FERGUSON, Mo. – Saturday’s protests in Ferguson turned violent, leading to lots of damage to the police department there. On Sunday, people of all ages and all races came together to clean up after a night of destruction that feels all too familiar in Ferguson.

“We’ve had people peacefully protesting out here for multiple days and every day I go out across the street and talk with people to give them a chance to let their voices be heard to us and say, ‘Hey, what’s going on so we can make things better?'” said Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong. “And whether you believe it or not, there are a lot of law-enforcement leaders across this country that are trying to make things better.”

At least seven officers from the Ferguson Police Department were injured in the protest and at least four from St. Louis County were also hurt.